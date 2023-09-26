High School Sports Results Monday September 25
Volleyball:
Becker 3, Apollo 0
Kimball 3, Foley 0
Paynesville 3, New London-Spicer 1
Girls Soccer:
Sartell-Stephen 4, Brainerd 1
Tech 2, ROCORI 1
Monticello 6, Becker 0
Cathedral at Little Falls (rained out - will not be made up)
Boys Soccer:
Tech 2, ROCORI 0
(Caleb Campina had a goal and an assist. Abdurahman Mohamed scored a goal for Tech who held Rocori to zero shots on goal the second half. Coach Stoterau “ At halftime we talked about the importance of playing for one another and cultivating chemistry on the field and the players took it to heart. They went out with lifted spirits and had fun. It was great to see us score off of two set pieces as that is something we continue to work on. ”
Monticello 7, Becker 1
Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Melrose 0
Tuesday's Schedule:
Volleyball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Apollo
Tech at Willmar
Boys Soccer:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead
Tech at Apollo
St. John's Prep at Cathedral
Girls Soccer:
STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen
Tech at Apollo
Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. John's Prep at Cathedral