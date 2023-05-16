High School Sports Results Monday May 15
Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 6, St. Cloud 4
(Danica Sarff threw the complete game with 2 hits and 3 earned runs allowed and Hannah Sundell went 2-4 with a run scored and 2 RBIs for the Sabres)
St. Cloud 8, Sartell-St. Stephen 7
(Jaiden Tretter went 2-4 with 2 runs scored for the Sabres. St. Cloud hit a pair of home runs in the win).
Rocori 13, Fergus Falls 3
Rocori 9, Fergus Falls 2
Becker 4, Monticello 0
Foley 25, Staples-Motley 0
Paynesville 5, BBE 3
Watertown-Mayer 5, Litchfield 4
Melrose 11, Montevideo 0
Melrose 14, Montevideo 4
Today's Schedule:
Monticello at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Princeton, 7:00
Foley at Cathedral, 4:00
Baseball:
STMA 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
(Dylan Simones went 1-1 with 1 RBI and 2 walks. Brett Schlangen threw 6 innings with 2 hits and 3 earned runs allowed).
Brainerd 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 9
Foley 10, Zimmerman 1
Pierz 10, Albany 9
Becker 3, St. Francis 2
Melrose 4, LPGE 0
Litchfield 6, Watertown-Mayer 5
Today's Schedule:
St. Cloud Crush at Willmar, 4pm
Sartell-St. Stephen at Cambridge-Isanti, 4:30
Alexandria at Rocori, 5:00
Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5:00
Cathedral at Albany, 5:00
Boys Golf:
Cathedral split the squad for two meets, finishing 4th in the conference event at Little Falls and overcoming a slow start to finish 2nd in the very competitive Bulldog Invite in Becker. Zach Schraut led the Crusaders in Little Falls with a 79 and Taylor Kroll posted a 79 in Becker to lead Cathedral.