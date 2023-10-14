High School Sports Results Friday October 13
Football
Spectrum 0, Milaca 44
Minnewaska 6, Albany 52
Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Andover 29
Sauk Rapids suffers their first loss on the season and drops to 6-1. The Storm had an 8-0 lead when Spencer Ackerman threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Mason Sabraski in the first quarter.
Little Falls 0, Detroit Lakes 35
Kimball 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 18
St. Cloud Apollo 12, New London-Spicer 62
Royalton 45, Osakis 0
Holdingford 40, Paynesville 6
Maple Lake 0, St. Cloud Cathedral 22
Sartell 7, St. Cloud Tech 22
Volleyball
Stewartville 0, Sartell 2
(25-10 and 25-16)
