High School Sports Results Friday, December 22nd.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Melrose Area 39, Albany 55. Sam Hondl had 18 points, and Zeke Austin 14 points to lead the Huskies.
Mankato East 101, Big Lake 52. Aiden Johnson led Big Lake with 11 points.
Milaca 58, Rush City 55
Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Foley 51
Upsala 60, Little Falls 69
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Milaca 58, Sauk Centre 81
Becker 38, Eden Prairie 76. Alexis Rose had 9 points to lead Becker in scoring and , Madison Bass had 8 points, and Adele Changamire 7 points.
BOYS HOCKEY:
Mora-Milaca 1, North Shore 4. Dylan Prokosch had the lone goal for Milaca.
