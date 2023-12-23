High School Sports Results Friday, December 22nd.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Melrose Area 39, Albany 55. Sam Hondl had 18 points, and Zeke Austin 14 points to lead the Huskies.

Mankato East 101, Big Lake 52. Aiden Johnson led Big Lake with 11 points.

Milaca 58, Rush City 55

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Foley 51

Upsala 60, Little Falls 69

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Milaca 58, Sauk Centre 81

Becker 38, Eden Prairie 76. Alexis Rose had 9 points to lead Becker in scoring and , Madison Bass had 8 points, and Adele Changamire 7 points.

BOYS HOCKEY:

Mora-Milaca 1, North Shore 4. Dylan Prokosch had the lone goal for Milaca.

