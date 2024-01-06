St. Ben’s Records 4th Straight Shutout In Win

St. Ben’s continues their hot streak and put up a fourth straight shutout, blanking Lake Forrest College 1-0. Aurora Opsahl scored the only goal in the game at 4:15 in the third period to get the Bennies the win. Delaney Norman had 22 saves in getting her second straight shutout. The four-victory run has St. Ben’s at 7-4-2 on the season.

OTHER WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

-- The University of Minnesota started 2024 with a 5-3 win over the University of Connecticut Huskies on Friday. The Huskies got out to an early 1-0 lead in the first period but the Gophers would pour it on in the 2nd and 3rd periods, scoring all five of their goals. Lucy Morgan stopped 29 shots for Minnesota, and they got single goals from five different players. The Gophers improved to 15-3-1 on the year.

Get our free mobile app

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

-- St. John’s won a close game with Gustavus Adolphus beating the Gusties 3-2. The Johnnies jumped on Gustavus early scoring all three goals in the first period. The Gusties would net two goals of their own in the second, but neither team could find the net in the third bringing the game to its 3-2 final. St. John’s got goals from Max Borst, Garrett Smith, and Jacob McPartland, and Jon Howe made 32 saves in the win. The Johnnies still have some work to do to get to .500, as the win improved their record to 4-8-2 for the year.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dylan DeBaldo, St. Cloud State University Dylan DeBaldo, St. Cloud State University loading...

-- The University of Sioux Falls beat SCSU on Friday 92-83. St. Cloud led for most of the first half before Sioux Falls would go on a 21-11 run and go into the half with a 44-43 lead. It was close early in the second half but the Cougars eventually were able to pull away. The Huskies were led by Anich Ramiall’s 18 points, and they got 13 points each from Lucas Morgan, and Luke Taylor. The loss drops SCSU below .500 at 6-7 on the year. They are 2-5 in the NSIC.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-- St. Cloud State opened 2024 with a loss to the University of Sioux Falls 70-63 on Friday. The Huskies trailed the entire game despite outscoring Sioux Falls in the 2nd and 4th quarters. SCSU was led in scoring by Ashley Sawicki with 13 points, and Morgan Draheim who had 12 points. The team is now 7-4 on the season and 4-3 in conference play.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

--The St. Cloud Norsemen were hammered by Minot on Friday losing to the Minotauros 7-1. The Norsemen’s lone goal came from Michael Coleman in the first period. The loss drops St. Cloud to 14-9, and they will take on Minot again Saturday night.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes