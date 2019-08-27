High School Results/Schedule 8-27-19
Volleyball
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Monticello 1
Girls Soccer
Rocori 1, St. John's Prep 0 (overtime)
Monticello 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Tech 2, Buffalo 1 (overtime)
Cross Country
Milaca Invite
Boys - 1) Mora 2) Foley 3) Cathedral
Girls - 1) Chisago Lakes 5) Foley
Tuesday 8/27/19
Volleyball
Tech at Bemidji
Cathedral at Zimmerman
Apollo at Oglivie
Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Foley at Pierz
Upsala at Kimball
Boys Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-Stephen, 3pm
Willmar at Apollo
Rocori at Hutchinson
Girls Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-Stephen, 5pm
Apollo at Willmar
Rocori at Spectrum
Detroit Lakes at Cathedral
Girls Tennis
Crosby-Ironton vs. Cathedral-St. John's Prep
Apollo-Sauk Rapids at Alexandria
Rocori at Sartell-St. Stephen
Women's College Soccer
St. Ben's at St. Cloud State, 7pm