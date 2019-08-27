High School Results/Schedule 8-27-19

Volleyball

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Monticello 1

Girls Soccer

Rocori 1, St. John's Prep 0 (overtime)

Monticello 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Tech 2, Buffalo 1 (overtime)

Cross Country

Milaca Invite

Boys - 1) Mora 2) Foley 3) Cathedral

Girls - 1) Chisago Lakes 5) Foley

Tuesday 8/27/19

Volleyball

Tech at Bemidji

Cathedral at Zimmerman

Apollo at Oglivie

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Foley at Pierz

Upsala at Kimball

Boys Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-Stephen, 3pm

Willmar at Apollo

Rocori at Hutchinson

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-Stephen, 5pm

Apollo at Willmar

Rocori at Spectrum

Detroit Lakes at Cathedral

Girls Tennis

Crosby-Ironton vs. Cathedral-St. John's Prep

Apollo-Sauk Rapids at Alexandria

Rocori at Sartell-St. Stephen

Women's College Soccer

St. Ben's at St. Cloud State, 7pm