High School Football; Week 3 Schedule

It's Week 3 of the High School football season tonight.  Games across the area include Cathedral at Foley.  Hear that game live on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.  Dave Overlund will call the game.  Cathedral is 1-1 after falling to New London-Spicer last week 44-7.  Foley is 0-2 after losing at Zimmerman 29-0.  The Falcons haven't scored in either of their games this season.

Elsewhere:
Tech (1-1) at Sartell-St. Stephen (0-2)
Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-1) at Brainerd (0-2)
Becker (1-1) at Apollo (1-1)

