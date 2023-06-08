High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – June 8th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SECTION 8AAA

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 13 ROCORI SPARTANS 9

(Wednesday June 7th)

The Flyers defeated their section rivals the Spartans, to punch their ticket to the state tournament, backed by sixteen hits. This included six doubles and an eight runs in the fourth inning, to give their pitchers solid support. Beau Thoma started in the mound for the Flyers, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Filippi threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Cater Gwost, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hudson Filippi went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Carter Oohoudt went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Garrett Lindberg went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Beau Thoma went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base. Matt Fillippi went 3-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Charlie Smieja went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, and Owen Bode earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was Evan Acheson, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Fuchs threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Beck Loesch, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Spanier went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. John Kinzer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Evan Acheson went 1-for-2. Brady Weber went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Thad Lieser earned a walk had a stolen base and he scored a run, Kaden Rausch had a stolen base and he scored a run and Hunter Heidgerken earned a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 6 ROCORI SPARTANS 1

(Wednesday June 7th)

The Flyers defeated their section rivals the Spartans, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher, lefty Carter Gwost threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyers were led on offense by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Charlie Smieja went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Hudson Filippi went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Matt Filippi went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Joey Welinski went 1-for-4. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Owen Bode went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Beau Thoma had a sacrifice bunt and Sam Dehn scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Schafer led the Spartans on offense, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Spanier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Brady Weber went 1-for-3. Thad Lieser went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, John Kinzer earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Blake Tylutki had a pair of stolen bases.