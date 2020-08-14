Heritage Park Skate Plaza Ready for Skaters

ST. CLOUD -- The new Heritage Park Skate Plaza in St. Cloud is ready to roll. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says an official opening will be held on Tuesday.

The previous skate park was taken down to make way for the Costco store, and construction on the new facility began in the spring of last year. The opening was delayed by the wet year we had last year and then because of COVID-19 this year.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Kleis says they got a lot of input from the users of the park to create the designs.

The same designer that designed the first one worked on this one as well as the same contractor. So, what was done was a lot of input meetings, so skaters have been a part of both of those.

Kleis says the facility includes new amenities and is in a more convenient location for users.

Now we have water and restrooms and parking and really good access. There's goo walking access too, we added sidewalks, added an intersection that has lights now, traffic flow is better.

The new skate park sits at the entrance to Heritage Park which still has over 80 acres of land. Kleis says the city planted more trees in the park planting two trees for every one taken down for the Costco store.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

There is also a green space area next to the skate plaza for the potential to add a playground sometime in the future.

Kleis says the skate plaza is one of the main attractions in the city's whole park system.

The cost to build the new skate plaza was included in the sale of the land to Costco.