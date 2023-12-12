Here’s How To Make Your Real Christmas Tree Last The Whole Season

If you prefer a real tree at Christmas here in Minnesota, then you have to be careful about when you put it up. That's an advantage for those that prefer artificial trees. They can put them up at any time. But, If your real tree goes up too soon you risk it drying out and having all the needles fall off before Christmas arrives.

Since it seems that the Christmas season starts earlier every year, you may be tempted to get that real tree up earlier then normal. Well, here are some tips on how to make your Christmas tree last the whole holiday season.

TIPS TO MAKE YOU TREE LAST

A fresh cut off the bottom of the trunk will help it absorb water as soon as you get it home.

Placement - Put it in a cool location out of direct sunlight if possible.

Keep it away from heat sources like a fireplace or a heat register.

Run a humidifier near it if possible.

MYTHS TO AVOID

Cutting it at an angle.

Drilling holes in it.

Putting additives in the water.

Removing bark.

When you go to pick out your real Christmas tree, run your fingers through it. Needles should not be coming off in your hand. If so, move on to a different tree.

This year Minnesota tree farms have a plentiful Christmas supply. But the drought has had an effect on the trees that are growing, so we'll feel that impact in the years to come. There may be fewer trees that make it through which could cut supplies in upcoming years.

