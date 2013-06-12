Here Comes Summer – And The Bugs Are Right Behind

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Look out, Minnesota. The bugs are coming back.

The state's soggy spring is expected to produce a bumper crop of ticks and mosquitoes, and experts are warning that insect-related diseases are likely to be close behind.

This year's tick season has started slow because of the late snowfall, but June may be the worst month for bites and tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease. Dave Neitzel, a Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologist, says ticks thrive in wet, humid conditions.

As for mosquitoes, Metropolitan Mosquito Control District director Jim Stark says this year's crop is about three to four weeks behind because of the cool spring. But they're coming. The district may spend up to $17 million this year to keep their numbers down.