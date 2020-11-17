‘Hercules’ Actor Kevin Sorbo to Speak at Prayer Breakfast

SARTELL -- TV's "Hercules' is coming to town. Actor Kevin Sorbo is the keynote speaker at the Leaders Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

The event was previously called the Mayors Prayer Breakfast and has been around since 1978. Last year the event had over 2,300 people attend at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Event Chair Matt Foster says Sorbo will be speaking at both a morning breakfast and an evening program.

In the early 1990s, he was in Hercules and Xena the Princess Warrior. Kevin was Hercules. You might also know him from "God's Not Dead" he was the atheist professor. Kevin's been through a lot of struggles in his professional career. He also had a stroke at a really young age and almost lost his life.

The theme for the morning program is "Leaning on faith during times of uncertainty and change" and the theme for the evening session is "True Strength - How dying nearly saved my life". He'll also be available for book signings after both sessions.

The Leaders Prayer Breakfast will be held in person at the Waters Church in Sartell with 250 people in the main room and 100 people each in two additional rooms. A few tickets are still available.

Tickets are $30 for the main room, $20 for the connected rooms, and $10 for the remote location at Joy Christian Center. Veterans are invited to attend for free. You can also live stream both events on your computer at home.