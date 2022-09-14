Herbie L. Cedeño, 73, Princeton

July 3, 1949 - September 11, 2022

Herbie Lou Cedeño, age 73 of Princeton, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Herbie Lou Cedeño was born on July 3, 1949, in Sioux City, IA to Louis and Cora (Enriquez) Cedeño. He was self-employed as a roofer for over 45 years and also worked at Plastics in Princeton for many years. In 1998, he met Benita Del Castillo and the couple built a life together, until her passing in 2020. Herbie enjoyed being with his family and collecting agates and coins. He was a very independent person, but a true jokester at heart. He loved pulling pranks on others, some that continued on for years! Herbie was light-hearted, smart, and had a sweet tooth for any type of candy.

Survivors include his siblings, Carmen Campbell, Cecilia Cedeño, Rita Ruppert, Doris Lynam, and Rose Armstrong; children, Pam (John) Richard, Alicia (Mike) Baker, Louis Cedeño, Jack Cedeño, and Cora (Joe Warthen) Chinander; Benita’s children, Maria Mishler, Jake Mishler, and Jason (Cathy) Mishler; grandchildren, Emily Kron, Kelsie Galbraith, Melissa Cedeño, Kaylee Cedeño, Nickolas Cedeño, Ian Chinander, Gabriel Warthen, Elijah Warthen, Jake Mishler, Jr., Kingston Cedeño, Kirsten Heller, David Heller, Sophia Mishler, and Jesse Mishler; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Cora Cedeño; long-time partner, Benita Del Castillo; and siblings, Louis Cedeño, Johnny Cedeño, Ben Cedeño, Mary Cedeño, Evelyn Cedeño, and Gladys Cedeño; and his granddaughter, Rebecca Cedeño.

In memory of Herbie and in celebration of his passions, those in attendance are encouraged to wear Minnesota Vikings or Iowa Hawkeyes apparel.