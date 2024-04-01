Hemp Licenses Available for Grower/Processors in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Hemp growers and processors have until April 30th to apply for a license with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The application is available online at the MDA website. First-time applicants will also submit fingerprints and pass a criminal background check.

A license is required to grow or process industrial hemp in Minnesota. This license does not give a business or individual permission to grow or sell adult-use or medical cannabis or hemp-derived cannabis products.

To be granted a license:

  • All applicants must pass a criminal background check.
  • Submit pre-harvest THC testing for every lot of hemp grown.
  • Processors that handle raw hemp will submit to random inspections of processor locations.
  • Pay all required license fees. The minimum cost grower license is $400, and a minimum processing license is $500.

As of April 1st, 113 people have applied for an MDA license.

For more information on the license application procedure, call the MDA’s Industrial Hemp Program at 651-201-6600 or go to the MDA website here.

