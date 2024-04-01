Hemp Licenses Available for Grower/Processors in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Hemp growers and processors have until April 30th to apply for a license with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The application is available online at the MDA website. First-time applicants will also submit fingerprints and pass a criminal background check.

A license is required to grow or process industrial hemp in Minnesota. This license does not give a business or individual permission to grow or sell adult-use or medical cannabis or hemp-derived cannabis products.

To be granted a license:

All applicants must pass a criminal background check.

Submit pre-harvest THC testing for every lot of hemp grown.

Processors that handle raw hemp will submit to random inspections of processor locations.

Pay all required license fees. The minimum cost grower license is $400, and a minimum processing license is $500.

As of April 1st, 113 people have applied for an MDA license.

For more information on the license application procedure, call the MDA’s Industrial Hemp Program at 651-201-6600 or go to the MDA website here.

