Hemp Licenses Available for Grower/Processors in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Hemp growers and processors have until April 30th to apply for a license with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The application is available online at the MDA website. First-time applicants will also submit fingerprints and pass a criminal background check.
A license is required to grow or process industrial hemp in Minnesota. This license does not give a business or individual permission to grow or sell adult-use or medical cannabis or hemp-derived cannabis products.
To be granted a license:
- All applicants must pass a criminal background check.
- Submit pre-harvest THC testing for every lot of hemp grown.
- Processors that handle raw hemp will submit to random inspections of processor locations.
- Pay all required license fees. The minimum cost grower license is $400, and a minimum processing license is $500.
As of April 1st, 113 people have applied for an MDA license.
For more information on the license application procedure, call the MDA’s Industrial Hemp Program at 651-201-6600 or go to the MDA website here.
THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:
Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away
Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup
GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public