Helen V. Miller, 96, Waite Park

February 4, 1923 - June 23, 2019

Memorial Services will be 10 AM on Friday, June, 28, 2019 at Park Gardens Apartment Chapel in Waite Park for Helen Miller, 96, of Waite Park, who passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Rev. Greg Lieser will officiate and a private family burial will be at a later date.

Helen was born February 4, 1923 in Galesburg, IL to Henry & Marie (Buckstegge) Cronin. She married William A. Miller on April 19, 1946 in Galesburg, IL. She enjoyed being retired and spending time with her family and friends. A devote Catholic, Helen treasured her relationship with the church. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and in later years attended Mass at the Park Gardens Chapel with her friends. Helen was a strong willed, opinionated, happy person who loved to laugh. She also enjoyed playing cards, reading and being with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Daniel (Anne) Miller of Ely, IA, Trish (Kurt) Brintlinger of St. Cloud, and JoAnne (Sylvia) Miller of Oceans Springs, MS; son in law, Larry Joy of Florida; brother, William (Marge) Cronin of Ashland, OR; 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William in 1986; son, Richard; daughter, Virginia; 1 sister and 4 brothers. Memorial are preferred to the Catholic Television Channel and the Poor Clare Sisters.