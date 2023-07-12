Helen V. Colberg, 87, Sauk Rapids

March 16, 1936 - July 7, 2023

Helen V. Colberg, age 87, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Friday, July 7, 2023 at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Per Helen’s wishes no formal funeral service will be held. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Helen was born to George W. and Reka J. (Hofdmann) Vogelsang in rural Dexter, MN in a large farm house on March 16, 1936. Helen had eleven siblings. She graduated in 1953 from Elkton High School. Helen worked a few different jobs before arriving in St. Cloud, MN where she worked at the OK Café and met Ralph Colberg. They were married on October 5, 1961 in St. Cloud, MN and had two sons.

Helen was an avid bowler, traveling to State and National tournaments around the country; was a member of the Pantowners Antique Auto Club; and the Red Hat Society. She was the breakfast manager at the Eastside McDonalds for 25 years, retiring in 1998.

She had a love for sports, especially her granddaughters’ hockey games and swim meets. The Twins and Vikings lost a huge lifetime fan. Helen never missed orchestra concerts or any school events her granddaughters were involved in. She will always be remembered for her adventurous spirit.

Survivors include her sons, James Colberg of St. Cloud, MN; and Gene (Nouphay) Colberg of St. Cloud, MN; granddaughters, Asia (Nick) Swanson of Duluth, MN; and Kami Colberg of Eugene, OR; great grandson Kai Swanson of Duluth, MN; sister, Mary Halverson of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph on February 28, 2014, mother and father Reka and George; mother and father-in-law Helene and Ralph Sr., brothers Lupke, Rudy, Henry, Fred, Bernard, John and George Jr. Vogelsang, and sisters Ann Vermilyea, Clara Vasey and Margaret Schrafel.

Special thanks to Assumption Home in Cold Spring, all the wonderful people in hospice, and St. Cloud Hospital for their care of Helen, and also, all the people at Good Shepherd apartments who were extended family to her.