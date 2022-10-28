Helen Louise (Mielke) Kuehne, 93, Clarissa

March 3, 1929 - October 24, 2022

The funeral service for Helen Louise (Mielke) Kuehne, 93 of Clarissa will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 31, 2022 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Clarissa. Rev. Justin Hesterman will officiate. Burial will be at the St. Peter’s Cemetery in Swanville. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service on Monday at the church in Clarissa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Helen was born March 3, 1929 in Swanville to William Jr. and Hertha (Hartwig) Mielke. She graduated from Swanville High School and went on to attend Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. She married Norbert Kuehne on January 27, 1951 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville. The couple farmed near Long Prairie and had two children, Dennis and Nancy. Helen was a long-time resident of Clarissa and an active, involved member at her church. She always had huge vegetable gardens and beautiful flower gardens.

Helen was an independent and determined woman who liked to stay active. She enjoyed traveling with ladies in her gardening club. She also loved to quilt. Over the years she also worked at the Historical Society and Library in Eagle Bend; at Green Thumb in Long Prairie and Little Falls and as an election judge.

She is survived by her son Dennis of Valley City, ND; her daughter Nancy (Bill) Pieper of Shoreview; sisters-in-law, Lois Mielke of Swanville and Elva Kuehne of Long Prairie; grandchildren, Joy (Aaron) Zaharia, Kyle Kuehne, Cody (Ali) Kuehne, Shayne (Kaitlyn) Kuehne, Sarah (Joel) Erkkinen, Michael Pieper and Anna Pieper; thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, former spouse Norbert; brothers, Kenneth and Alvin Mielke; daughter-in-law, Kleda Kuehne and granddaughter Alicia Pieper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Lutheran Hour Ministries.