Helen L. Smuda, 97, St. Cloud

September 21, 1925 - February 22, 2023

attachment-Helen Smuda loading...

Memorial services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday March 4, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Helen L. Smuda, 97 of St. Cloud, who died Wednesday February 22, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of the services at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Helen was the youngest of nine children born to Frank and Adelle (Sand) Zupan on September 21, 1925 in St. Cloud. Helen graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1943. She was employed as a Union Secretary for The International Brotherhood of Pulp, Sulphite and Paper Mill Workers Union in both St. Cloud, and Rhinelander WI., until retiring. Helen loved all sports, she was an artist, enjoyed playing cards and riding her bike.

Helen is survived by her sons; Dan (Joyce) Fuchs of St. Cloud, Timothy (Wendy) of Sherwood, WI., and son-in-law Greg Thayer of Sauk Rapids, eight grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Emmett B. Fuchs and Joseph B. Smuda, son Stephen R. Fuchs, daughter Christine Thayer, grandson David Fuchs, and 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

Memorials are preferred to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).