Helen J. Woodland, 74, Princeton

May 12, 1946 - December 24, 2020

Helen J. Woodland, of Princeton, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2020, at Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina, MN, at the age of 74. Memorial Services for Helen will take place at a later date.

Helen J. Malcolm was born on May 12, 1946, in Princeton, to Forrest and Gladys (Robertson) Malcolm. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1964 and was then married to Richard “Dick” Woodland on April 19, 1965. After working as a nurse’s aide at Grandview in Cambridge for many years, Helen went back to school to receive her LPN. In 1984 she and Dick opened their own board and lodging home for seniors. She worked at various other nursing facilities before her retirement. Above all else in life, Helen had a kind heart and was a dedicated caregiver to her family and the elderly she served in her community. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Helen is survived by her children, Jacqueline (Shannon) Kruse of Grasston and John Woodland of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Codi, Quinn, and Abby Kruse, and Vivian and Augustine Woodland; great-grandchild, Madison; and sisters, Joyce Stedman, Elaine Anderson, and Carol Wilson. She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Albert Malcolm, Donald Malcolm, Betty Syverson, Robert Malcolm, Earl Malcolm, Evelyn Sproessig, and Richard Malcolm.