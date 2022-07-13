Heat Dome Moves Toward Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- Temperatures are expected to climb into next week.

A large high pressure system will move into the area, pushing daytime highs into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s through next week.

Weather Eye meteorologist Ray Miller says summertime heat is coming.

I think by about Monday or Tuesday, we'll start to see the temperatures climbing. And then as we head into Wednesday and Thursday of next week, in particular, that'll be the greatest increase in temperatures and likely some of the warmest temperatures that we'll see this season. Certainly, one of the longer hot stretches we've seen so far this season.

Miller says the highest temperatures next week will focus on the Dakotas, with triple-digit highs expected late next week.

As this area of high pressure out over the central part of the country inches very slowly to the east, the real core of the hot areas going to stay off to our Southwest; parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas, will be looking at multiple days of triple digit temperatures.

Since this is a high pressure system, Weather Eye meteorologist Ray Miller says dry areas will get dryer.

But if we get into the real heart of the hot air, when we're talking about highs and the 90s, we're going to be close enough to that high pressure center that thunderstorm chances aren't going to be much of an issue.

The extended forecast from the National Weather Service suggests above average temperatures and below average precipitation through the end of July.