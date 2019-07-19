Heat Advisory Today

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 pm tonight for portions of central Minnesota, including Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties.

With a high temperature forecast to hit 91° today in St. Cloud, combined with dewpoints in the lower 70s, the heat index will climb over 100° this afternoon.

From the National Weather Service this Morning: Heat and humidity will build today, with heat indices peaking from 100 to 110 across much of the area this afternoon and early evening. Be sure to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat illness.