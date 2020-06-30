Health Matters; High Intensity Workouts [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Physical Therapy Assistant Ashley Supan from Rejuv Medical. The topic of our conversation was "High Intensity Functional Movements". Ashley says people shouldn't be intimated by "high intensity" but understand that all of us should have a strong core. She says working toward a strong core is often a starting point for those getting back into working out and for those starting. Listen below.

Ashley talked about a combination of strength training, cardio workouts and a person's diet as keys to success in whatever your goal is. Goals can include losing weight, becoming more fit or maybe even gaining muscle mass.

When Ashley discussed core workouts she suggested that workouts can be as intense the client would like them to be. She suggested classes working well for some because of the support and encouragement while others work better as individuals with less involvement from instruction.