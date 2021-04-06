Health Matters; Foot and Ankle Issues [PODCAST]

lzf/Thinkstock

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Dr. Steve Jacobson from CentraCare and the University of Minnesota.  He says foot problems that people often have include plantar fasciitis, bunions, bone spurs, tendonitis, camel toe, gout and more.  He says a person's physical make up can lead to continued foot and ankle injuries as can unproperly healed injuries.  Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

 

 

 

 

Wearing incorrect footwear and running incorrectly or participating on unforgiving surfaces can lead to foot and ankle problems.  Dr. Jacobson says how large a person is doesn't necessary contribute to the likelihood that an individual will have foot and ankle problems.  He says plantar fasciitis can vary on the severity.  Dr. Jacobson says in some cases it can be debilitating and career ending for athletes to depend on running, starting and stopping on a regular basis like basketball players.  Treatment for plantar fasciitis can include rest and stretching.

Bunions can be common in women.  Dr. Jacobson says women tend to get bunions by wearing high heels for a length of time.  He says bunions can be removed with the procedure called a bunionectomy.  He says tendonitis can happen in the foot and ankle with stretching and rest the best remedy unless the problem persists.

Get our free mobile app

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Categories: health, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top