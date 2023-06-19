CATCH A RIDE WITH THE RALLY FOR TAYLOR SWIFT!

A company called Rally has several pick-up locations throughout central Minnesota where you can catch a ride to the cities, leave your car safely at one of these locations, and not have to worry about finding a parking spot. Rally has several bus pick-up locations around central Minnesota for those individuals who are planning on going to the Taylor Swift concert on Friday, June 23rd, 2023.

MAKE IT A FUN TRIP!

Rally is a bus company that partners with local bus companies that provide only the best in the area for motor coach luxury and reliable, trustworthy drivers. Here's what you'll get if you decide to jump on the Rally bus to the Taylor Swift concert:

Clean and working restrooms on board the bus

Entertainment systems including TVs with DVD players

Licensed, reliable, and friendly drivers

Climate control that is adjustable

Spacious, padded reclining seats

Overhead bins that are roomy and storage under the bus for things like lawn chairs, coolers, and other large personal items

RALLY PICK-UP LOCATIONS FOR THE TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT

Currently, there are four existing pick-up locations for the Taylor Swift concert:

Anoka

Coon Rapids

Bloomington

Burnsville

Right now, only 25 seats remain on the Rally Bus leaving from Coon Rapids, which a lot of local people are taking. You can click HERE to reserve your seat now. The Coon Rapids Rally bus will be leaving from the following location on Friday, June 23rd:

8600 Springbrook Dr NW

Departure Time: 4 pm

Arriving in the cities at 5 pm

In the future, keep in mind that you can ask Rally to set up a pick-up point closer to home. There was a location in Little Falls and in St. Cloud, but there were not enough riders to keep those locations open by the cut-off date.

Enjoy the show! Tell your friends about Rally, and lets keep this great service working for us in central Minnesota.

