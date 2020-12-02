Harold P. Austin, 75, Princeton

January 4, 1945 - November 24, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Big Lake, MN, for Harold P. Austin, age 75 of Princeton. Burial will be on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 9:30 AM in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis with full military honors.

Harold was born on January 4, 1945, to the late Harold D. Austin and Lorraine Hartman in Little Falls. He attended and graduated from Morris High School. Harold enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served his country proudly in Vietnam. He received his diploma from Northwestern Electronics Institute. Harold retired from Center Point Energy, where he worked with radio telephone communications. He enjoyed volunteering at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration, hunting, restoring and driving old tractors, and helping other people, his family, and grandchildren.

Harold is survived by his sons, Jack (Shelly) Austin and Richard (Jennifer) Austin; grandchildren, Blayne and Bryce (Jack and Shelly) and Carly and Mary (Rich and Jennifer); great-granddaughter, Tally (Carly); brothers, Charlie Austin and Peter Austin; and sisters, Marbeth Austin, Margaret Tokar, Jean Johnson, and Debbie Austin; and significant other, Sue Fynban.