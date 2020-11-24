Harold B. Och, 81, Avon

July 29, 1939 - November 23, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Harold B. Och, age 81, who passed away Monday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Fr. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. will officiate and burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery in Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Harold was born July 29, 1939 in Elrosa to Joseph & Anna (Krantz) Och. He grew up in Spring Hill and moved to Sauk Rapids in 1963. Harold served our country in the National Guard. He married Rosemarie Hoppe on July 3, 1963 and she passed away on January 4, 1997. Harold married Katherine Counter in July 2006. He worked as a Mill Operator for Frigidaire for 33 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and was a Union Steward for Frigidaire. Harold enjoyed fixing cars (he was a self -taught mechanic), hunting, and classic country music. He was a hard-worker with a great work ethic, strong-willed, frugal, and passionate about family. Harold loved dogs and cats, especially his amigo Archie. He was a simple man who was simply laid to rest.

Harold is survived by his wife, Katherine of Avon; daughters and son, Jacqueline (Anthony) Konz of Pearl Lake, Deborah Och (Michael Wagner) of St. Cloud, and Steve (Jackie) Och of Long Prairie; sisters and brother, Arlene (David) Mead of Rice, Mary (Irv) Stemm of Maple Lake, Dolores Gysberg of New Munich, Joe Och of Richmond, Viola Beehler of Royalton, Susan (Gordy) Pusc of Emily, and Karen (Larry) Stern of Paynesville; and grandchildren, Melissa, Stephanie, and Tyler Konz, MacKenzie and Megan Och. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rosemarie; brother, Richard Och; and sister, Alvera Fuchs.