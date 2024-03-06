Harlan “Butch” Clark, 83, Long Prairie

August 28, 1940 - March 2, 2024

There will be a visitation Friday, March 15, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie to celebrate the life of Harlan “Butch” Clark who passed away on March 2nd 2024 at the Saint Cloud Hospital.

Harlan Sheldon Clark, known by most as “Butch” was born on August 28, 1940 to Harry and Dorace (Robideaux) Clark in Burtum, MN. He attended school in Little Falls graduating in 1958 and immediately enlisted in the US Navy. Butch had many interesting duties within the 23 years that he proudly served in the Navy and was stationed in the Philippines, California, Tennessee, Hawaii and Maine. Specializing in electronics, he was responsible to keep flight simulators operating and to train pilots. He also trained sailors survival techniques. He trained and lead search and rescue teams. During his time in the Navy Butch also served as a volunteer fireman in Monmouth, ME and continued his education earning a Master’s Degree in Business Management out of Southern New Hampshire University. He retired from the Navy as a Petty Officer First Class in 1981.

While living in Oregon, Butch met Marlene Secord whom he married on August 31, 1965 at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise, ID. Together they had two boys, Harry and Harlan, Jr. with whom they shared many travel adventures. A highlight for Butch, after retirement from the Navy, was to drive his family from Maine to Alaska. The 10-week trip in their pickup camper continues to be a rich source of memories. Other travel adventure included trips to several European countries, New Zealand and Costa Rica.

After Butch’s retirement from the Navy, the opportunity to purchase his mother's home allowing him to be the 3rd generation of his family to live on Lake Beauty. Butch loved everything about living on the lake, especially fishing. He also enjoyed hunting and golf. Throughout his lifetime he had a passion for cars. He completely restored a 1952 MG TD from a pile of parts while living in Hawaii. He enjoyed car clubs like the Country Cruzers out of Long Prairie and the Lone Eagle Auto Club in Little Falls. Butch was loved and respected by the foreign exchange students that he and Marlene hosted in their home.

Butch is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marlene; sons, Harry (Teri) of Long Prairie and Harlan, Jr. of Costa Rica; grandchildren, Morgan Johnson, Pamela and Nicholas Clark; great- grandchildren, Dreah, Tequila and Octavian Day, Trinity and Pruence Johnson; sisters, Pat Jackson of Tennesse, Carol (Stanley) of Ceder Rapids IA and Candace (Tim) Horton of Bella Vista AR; brother Herb (Kay) Clark of Big Fork, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Grace Sigford, Gwen Carlson; Harriet Czech and Florence “Peggy” Clark and brother Howard “Bud” Clark.