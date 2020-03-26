Happy Thoughts: The Green Houses Are Full & Ready For Bloom

COVID-19 CAN'T STOP SPRING FROM COMING

I had a great conversation with Chanda from Fairview Gardens today. We talked about how last year, the business has it's snow challenges with one of their greenhouses collapsing under the weight of heavy snow and ice.

This year...a new challenge. Covid-19. Does that stop Fairview Gardens from finding unique ways to deliver spring to you?

Of course not! Chanda and Eric and their great team have created a great online shopping experience that will have actual pictures of in stock items as the come into bloom, and you can see it now.

They will also be finding ways to provide online planting classes to those who just can't wait to get their hands in the dirt.

LISTEN TO OUR INTERIVEW WITH CHANDA FROM FAIRVIEW GARDENS

If you'd like to listen to everything that's happening, click on the player below for todays interview with Chanda.

Picasa