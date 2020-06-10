Gyms, Health Clubs Excited To Welcome Back Members

UNDATED -- Fitness Centers, gyms and health clubs across the state are finally opening their doors to members Wednesday.

These facilities have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brenda Bragelman is the General Manager for Sta-Fit and says their Sartell location had a handful of members waiting to get in.

We had about 20-25 people ready to roll at 4:00 a.m. Since that time it's still been consistent and steady. People are excited to be back and we are excited to have them back.

She says given the size of their facility, they are not limiting the number of people in the gym, however they are limiting the number of people in the locker rooms, fitness classes and pool area.

Only the Sartell and Midtown clubs will be opened right now. The St. Cloud location is expected to open next month.

Rejuv Medical in Waite Park is also opening their gym for the first time since March.

Client Manager Jake Hutt says when the announcement was made last week, they worked hard to take all the necessary steps to make sure members feel safe returning.

On our turf area where we hold our classes, we've set up individual stations where people can do their workouts and they don't have to cross paths with other members. We also have a spray bottle at each station for members to wipe down their stations after their workouts.

He says personal trainers will continue to wear masks and they will have temperature screeners at the front door.

Hutt also says they will continue to offer online boot camps for members who don't yet feel comfortable to return.

For more information or questions you can out to these clubs at Rejuv Fitness or Sta-Fit.

Other gyms in central Minnesota opening Wednesday include Anytime Fitness in Sauk Rapids and Sartell, and Burn and Build Fitness in St. Cloud and Waite Park.

The St. Cloud Area YMCA and OrangeTheory Fitness will being phased reopening on Monday.