Gym Owners Frustrated, Angered By Second Shutdown

ST. CLOUD -- Gyms and health clubs around the state will once again have to close their doors starting Saturday.

Governor Tim Walz announced a four-week pause on social activities, in-person dining, sporting events and fitness centers to help control the recent surge of COVID-19.

Trevor Goodwin owns the Sta-Fit locations in St. Cloud and Sartell. He says it's frustrating to go down this road again.

We've done everything we've been asked to do and more. We've stepped up our cleaning and are not putting our members at risk. For Walz to come down and shut us down again, it doesn't make me real happy.

This is the second time in the last eight months gyms have had to shutdown completely.

Goodwin says it's unfortunate timing as they are starting to enter their busy season. He says they still feeling the financial effects from of the first shutdown.

It will probably take us a good year to make up where we were at prior to the first shutdown. And for Walz to come back and shut us down going into our busiest time of year, it's devastating.

Goodwin says he has reached out to local and state representatives to see what options or help is available to small businesses.

The restrictions will be in place through December 18th, however Walz has says an extension to these restrictions may be needed if the data doesn't trend in the right direction.