Guilty Plea From Man Involved in Attack on Minneapolis Police Precinct

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from his involvement in a violent protest in Minneapolis last summer.

29-year-old Thomas Moseley of Blaine was identified through security camera recordings as one of the people who spray-painted windows on the front of the Minneapolis Police Department Fifth Precinct Headquarters last August. The attack on the building also included mortar-type fireworks, the throwing of rocks and other objects.

Federal prosecutors say Moseley was apprehended in October when he was recognized in a group of protesters inside the Hennepin County Courthouse during a court hearing for the former Minneapolis police officers charged with the death of George Floyd. Court records indicate Moseley had a nine-millimeter pistol in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Officials say searches of his home and car, which was parked near the Government Center, resulted in the seizure of seven additional firearms, more than 1400 rounds of ammunition, gas masks, a hatchet, and a crowbar. Investigators also reported seizing a variety of illegal drugs, including marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and cocaine.

Moseley, on Friday, entered into a plea agreement and admitted to federal weapons charges involving the possession of the eight firearms. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

