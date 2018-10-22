UPDATE: Investigators Seek 2 Cars in Wisconsin Abduction

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Investigators searching for a Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down in their home are asking for help tracking down two vehicles.

Authorities believe 13-year-old Jayme Closs was taken from her home near Barron on Oct. 15. Deputies found the home's door kicked in and her parents shot to death.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said during a news conference Monday that investigators are looking for two vehicles in connection with the case: a red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black Ford Edge or an Acura MDX. He did not release license plate numbers or say how the vehicles might be tied to the case.

Authorities are asking for 2,000 volunteers to resume a ground search for clues on Tuesday morning. A 100-volunteer search on Thursday found nothing, but Fitzgerald says tips led investigators to resume the search.