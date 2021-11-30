Gregory “Greg” A. Okerlund, 71, Princeton

February 10, 1950 - November 26, 2021

Gregory A. Okerlund, age 71 of Princeton, MN, passed away on November 26, 2021.

Greg is survived by his brother-in-law, Ted (Mary) Travica; sister-in-law, Karen (Gerald Whisenand) Okerlund; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Alyce; and siblings, Robert and Jeanelle.

Gregory Allen Okerlund was born to Reuben and Alyce (Sandquist) Okerlund on February 10, 1950, in Rockford, IL. He graduated in 1968 from Rockford East High School. He moved to the Princeton area in 1977 after his parents retired and has resided there ever since. Greg worked various jobs and multiple positions in manufacturing, sales, and water management.

He loved sports and was an avid fan of the Vikings, Twins, and the Cubs. Greg was strong in his Christian faith. He will be dearly missed as a proud Swede who had an amazingly quick and witty humor, compassion, and courage.

Family would like to give special thanks to Greg’s caregiver, Randy, Fairview Homecare, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, and Regency Hospital for their amazing care.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.