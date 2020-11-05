Greater St. Cloud Development Corp. Presents Innovation Awards

ST. CLOUD -- Two organizations focused on ways to affordably deliver healthcare, and two others focused on helping area youth, have been presented with Innovation Awards by the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation.

The awards were presented Thursday morning via video platform Zoom to nonprofits Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota and Pathways 4 Youth, along with local businesses Sartell Family Medicine and Simplicity Health.

The four winners were selected from a pool of 19 nominees.

The GSDC’s Innovation Awards are presented yearly to companies or organizations that have "developed new products or approaches to benefit the Greater St. Cloud region and beyond."

Since 2012, the award has been given to 26 local businesses or organizations.