GREAT Theatre Announces Changes to Remaining Productions

ST. CLOUD --GREAT Theatre has announced some changes to this season remaining productions in response to COVID-19.

Executive Director Dennis Whipple says the performances of "Mamma Mia" will be postponed until September. It will replace the planned production of Guys & Dolls. The performance of "Our Town" will be canceled and replace with a "Life From The LAB" radio/streaming show to be announced later.

Whipple says if you're a ticket holder to any of these performances, staff will be contacting you in the next few weeks.

He adds summer camp registration is still open and will be done by phone or online only.

