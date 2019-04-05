GREAT Brings Color With Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat

ST. CLOUD -- A biblical story comes to life in a colorful way this weekend. GREAT Theatre is performing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Paramount Theatre.

The show follows the story of a boy named Joseph, whose brothers get jealous of him and cast him away.

Jacob Massmann plays Joseph and says while his character faces many highs and lows in life, it all comes back to family.

The story kinda comes full circle in such a way as it's all about family and drawing back to who you are and being true to yourself and your origins.

This popular musical will have you tapping your toes to many unforgettable songs, while being entranced by the flurry of color and amazing set designs.

Kristen Bauer plays the role of the narrator. She says the role is fun because she gets to interact with the cast and audience.

Sometimes I'm interacting with the cast and other times it's like they don't know I'm there and it's a really fun role because of that. You never know what to expect.

Joseph is the most produced musical in GREAT Theatre's twenty year history. Both Massmann and Bauer says if you haven't seen the show before you're in for a real treat.

Tickets for the show start at $30 and show times run Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.