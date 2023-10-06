Grayson E. Nilson, 11 months, Sartell

November 4, 2022 – October 2, 2023

Grayson Edward Nilson was called to the arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday, October 2, 2023, in the comfort of his home in Sartell.

A Memorial Service Celebrating Grayson’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 9, 2023, at The Waters Church in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Saint Cloud. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home.

Grayson was born on November 4, 2022, in St. Cloud, MN to Michaela Davis and Ethan Nilson. Grayson’s life was much too short but was spent surrounded by family and filled with love.

Grayson is survived by his loving parents; grandparents, Tammy (Steven Kris) Davis, Mike Davis, Todd and Stephanie Nilson; aunt Maria (Collin May) Davis, uncles Jacob and Ezra Nilson; great grandparents, Mary Kay Barthelemy Keeville, Dee Dailey Davis, Laure and Neale Doering, and Marilyn Nilson.

Grayson was welcomed to Heaven by his great-grandparents, Donald Keeville, Roger Nilson, and many other loved ones.