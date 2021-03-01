Grants Still Available for Heating Bills

ST. CLOUD -- During the stretch of extremely cold temperatures in February our furnaces were working overtime to keep our homes warm, and soon those utility bills will be arriving in the mail.

Donna Ramler is the Energy Program Manager that oversees the Energy Assistance Program at TriCAP. She says there is still time for you to apply for help if you're falling behind on your heating bills.

Grants run between $300 and $1,400, they average between that range based on the number of people in the household, the household income, the type of dwelling they live in, and also the heat source they use.

The Energy Assistance Program starts on October 1st and runs through May 31st.

Ramler says so far this season applications statewide are down about 10 percent.

TriCAP serves residents of Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Morrison Counties.

