Granite City Gymnastics Tumbling Into New Building in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Granite City Gymnastics is moving into its brand-new facility this week. Their new building is in St. Joseph in the Industrial Park.

At 12,000 square feet, it's about the same size as their former building in Waite Park but owners Tommy and Amy Rodine say it is planned out much better with designated viewing areas and a room just for the pre-school programs.

Their preschool program typically has the longest waitlist.

They say when they opened 16 1/2 years ago they had 44 students and have now grown to 450. With next year being an Olympic year, they expect interest in the sport to grow even more.

Amy Rodine says they will also be offering open gym times.

We do have a membership that is $35 a year for a family and then you are welcome to come in to any of our open gyms or take private lessons or attend our special events.

They have a birthday party room that families can rent for 1 1/2 hour time slots on Saturdays and Sundays.

Granite City Gymnastics has about 25 employees, who are mostly part-time. The new building will officially open to the public this Monday.

Their winter session starts on December 11th.

