Grand Champion Meats To Expand Retail Operations To New Location

FOLEY -- A Foley meat processing business is expanding.

Grand Champion Meats is moving their retail location from the downtown store to the former "Other Bar and Grill" site near the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 25.

Owner Kelly Gall Washa says with the business landlocked, they've outgrown their space. She says besides the retail area they will also be adding a cafe.

It addition to the store you will find the Blue Ribbon Cafe and that will have soup, sandwiches, ice cream, coffee and other stuff to be determined.

She says they've been talking about expanding the business for about two years. The move will also allow them to expand their processing area, which will continue to operate at their current location.

Downtown Foley will remain our world headquarters as we like to call it. We will still do full processing there, along with deer processing. All the sausage and everything you're use too will still be made there.

If all goes well they hope to begin construction on the new retail space next month with completion scheduled for the end of summer.

She says with the new location they will also be looking to hire additional part-time and full-time staff.

Foley Locker has been a prominent business in the Foley community for nearly 50 years, when her parents started the business back in 1971.