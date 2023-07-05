Graduates of UND Receive a Surprise With Their Diploma

Graduates of UND Receive a Surprise With Their Diploma

Photo by Ryan Hoffman on Unsplash

GRAND FORKS (WJON News) - This spring’s graduates of the University of North Dakota received quite a shock in the mail.

Get our free mobile app

The University of North Dakota in Grand Forks reports a misprint caused an estimated 700 graduates to receive a diploma from North Dakota State University in Fargo.

An email to students claims the printer, Parchment Incorporated, printed the wrong school and seal on the diplomas, and are working as quickly as possible to correct the mistake and mail the corrected certificate to the graduates.

The mistake was discovered Monday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON