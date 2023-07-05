Graduates of UND Receive a Surprise With Their Diploma

GRAND FORKS (WJON News) - This spring’s graduates of the University of North Dakota received quite a shock in the mail.

The University of North Dakota in Grand Forks reports a misprint caused an estimated 700 graduates to receive a diploma from North Dakota State University in Fargo.

An email to students claims the printer, Parchment Incorporated, printed the wrong school and seal on the diplomas, and are working as quickly as possible to correct the mistake and mail the corrected certificate to the graduates.

The mistake was discovered Monday.

