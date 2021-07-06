Grace J. Harshman, 94, Princeton

July 27, 1926 - July 2, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, for Grace J. Harshman, age 94 of Princeton, who passed away on July 2, 2021. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, July 16 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Grace was born to John and Joyce (Mooers) Pappenfus on July 27, 1926, in Oak Park. The oldest of eight children, she grew up on the family farm. Grace attended District #16 for the first eight years and then went to Foley High School from where she graduated. She received her teaching degree from St. Cloud Teachers’ College, now known as St. Cloud State University. Grace taught four years in a one room country school before getting a teaching position with the Princeton School District. She taught first grade for 30 years before retiring in 1986. Grace continued to be a substitute teacher until 1997 when she began to lose her eyesight. She met her husband, Robert, while teaching in the Santiago area. On a dare, she whistled at him and the rest is history! They were married on March 19, 1949, and together they raised two children, Robert and Linda.

Grace enjoyed gardening, camping, reading, crafts, and puzzles. She also made countless decorated cakes for the family, from bridal dolls to Big Bird, carousels, farm scenes, and wedding cakes. Her talent at creating whatever anyone asked for was amazing. As her sight continued to decline, she never gave up. Grace continued to work in her church baking pies for as long as she could. She enjoyed being a greeter at the Senior Dining Center when she lived at Crystal Courts and would always help where needed. When she moved to the Caley House, she continued her daily walks, enjoyed the bingo sessions, and took pleasure visiting with anyone. Grace loved family gatherings as well as her Sunday suppers, along with her weekly “Black Russian.” She loved to visit with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They always made her smile. Grace was a wonderful woman, who will be missed, not only by her family but everyone whose life she touched. She was Amazing Grace!

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Linda Geske; sisters, Coral Hansen and Irene Hansen; brothers-in-law, Otis Halverson and Charles F. Hansen.

Grace will be deeply missed by her son, Robert (Gayle) Harshman of Princeton; son-in-law, Robert Geske, of Princeton; grandchildren, Chad (Prin) Harshman of Osage, Brent (Melissa) Harshman of Princeton, Jeremy (Kelly) Harshman of Princeton, Cori (Clint) Potter of Montrose, and Adam Hatch of Coon Rapids; ten great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marion Halverson of Brandon, SD; brothers, George (Celestine) Pappenfus of Becker, John (Ruth) Pappenfus of Royalton, Donald (Diane) Pappenfus of Clear Lake, and Leroy (Virginia) Pappenfus of Brandon, SD; brothers-in-law, Wendell Hansen of Keokuk, IA, and Richard (Jeanette) Harshman of Clear Lake; and many other relatives and friends.