Governor to Give Update on Public Safety at State Capitol

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will hold a news conference Friday at noon to give an update on the public safety efforts in place at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.

Walz will be joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, the Minnesota National Guard's Shawn Manke, State Patrol Chief Colonel Matt Langer among others.

We will carry that news conference live on WJON.

The Department of Public Safety says visitors to the Capitol complex will notice some, but not all, security measures in place. State Patrol troopers, Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and National Guard soldiers will be visible and available to respond to threats. Traffic restrictions will be in place around the Capitol. Foot traffic will be allowed.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington asks people who don't have planned activities or business at the state Capitol to consider visiting another time.

