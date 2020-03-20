Governor Tim Walz: No ‘Shelter In Place’ At This Time

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he's not prepared at this time to issue a 'shelter in place' order. However, he says he is ready to make that decision in the future if need be.

A 'shelter in place' order means residents would be required to stay in their homes except for essential needs. The states of Illinois, New York, and California already have those orders in place.

Walz made the comment Friday during a daily media briefing in St. Paul.

He also says he is activating the "Medical Reserve Corps", which implements retired medical professionals where needed across the state.

The Governor earlier in the day signed an executive order which probits price gouging during the peacetime emergency, responding to reports of essential goods necessary for health, safety, and welfare of the public being sold at excessive prices.

Earlier Friday the Minnesota Department of Health updated the latest numbers on confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. They say there are now 115 cases with two of those patients in ICU. Fifteen of the cases confirmed in Minnesota have been through community transmission.