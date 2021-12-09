Gophers Volleyball Advances to Regional Finals With 3-2 Win

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 12 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated No. 5 Baylor in the NCAA Regional Tournament Thursday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Despite dropping the first game of the series, the gopher stormed back to get the 3-2 win and advance to the Regional Finals.

Minnesota had swept South Dakota and Stanford in the first and second rounds of the tournament last week in Minneapolis.

The Gophers will take on either Wisconsin or UCLA on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.