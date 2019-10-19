Gopher’s Notch OT Win Against Niagara

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team earned their second straight win 3-2 on Friday night against non-conference opponent, Niagara University.

After a scoreless first period, Niagara netted the first goal of the game in the second. It was not until the third period that the Gophers found their footing.

Sampo Ranta and Jonny Sorenson put Minnesota up 2-1 until the Purple Eagles responded with their second make of the night to send it into overtime.

Sammy Walker scored the game-winning goal for Minnesota 46 seconds into the extra period.

Jack LaFontaine made 23 saves and let in two goals in the game.

The Gophers improve to 2-1 and will play game two against the Purple Eagles on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.