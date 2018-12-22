Gophers Beat North Carolina A&T 86-67

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team took down North Carolina A&T State University at home on Friday night. The Gophers have now won four in a row and five of their last six.

North Carolina hit 11 of their first 18 shots and held a 25-15 advantage before Minnesota turned the tables. The Gophers had an 18-2 run to extend their lead to 14 points early in the second half. The Aggies closed the gap to 7, but Minnesota held on to get the win.

Jordan Murphy led the team with 30 points and 16 rebounds. Daniel Oturu scored 20 points, and Dupree McBrayer added 13.

The Gophers improve to 10-2 and 1-1 in the Big Ten. They return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 30th when they host Mount St. Mary’s University. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.