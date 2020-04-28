Gophers Add Peterson; Lose Out on Walton

The Gopher men's basketball team lost out on 4-star 6'5 guard Kerwin Walton from Hopkins. Walton chose North Carolina over Minnesota, Arizona, Creighton, Georgetown and Vanderbilt. Walton is ranked as the 99th best 2020 senior according to 247 Sports.

Minnesota received a commitment just hours later from 6'8 guard/forward Drew Peterson. Peterson is a 6'8 185 pound transfer. He played his first 2 years in college at Rice where he averaged 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds a game his sophomore season. Peterson took the last remaining scholarship Minnesota had available. Peterson has 2 years of eligibility remaining but may not be eligible to play right away based on NCAA transfer rules.

The Gophers have now added 3 transfers as part of this year's recruiting class. The other transfers are 7'0 center Liam Robbins from Drake and 6'8 forward Brandon Johnson from Western Michigan.