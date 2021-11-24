Gopher RB Ibrahim Returning for 2022 Season

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim announced Wednesday on Twitter that he is returning for the 2022 season.

Ibrahim suffered a season-ending injury in the third quarter in the first game of the season against Ohio State.

Ibrahim holds numerous school records and was named the 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year. He was also named All-Big Ten First Team and AP Third-Team All-America in 2020 after rushing 201 times for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games.

Get our free mobile app

He has rushed for more than 100 yards in the last nine games he has played in, spanning from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sept. 2, 2021.

Vikings Beat Chargers, 27-0