GOP US Rep. Jim Hagedorn Announces Kidney Cancer Recurrence

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn says he's had a recurrence of his stage IV kidney cancer.

The southern Minnesota Republican was first diagnosed in 2019, shortly after taking office for his first term. He announced Wednesday that recent tests at the Mayo Clinic revealed that his cancer is back.

Hagedorn won a second term last November to represent Minnesota's 1st District, which stretches across the state's southern border.

He says he'll continue to serve ``with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm.`` And he says he and his doctors are very encouraged by a promising new FDA-approved treatment.